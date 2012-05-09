* TV unit to spin off La7 channels, sell ops to Viacom

By Danilo Masoni

MILAN, May 9 Italy's biggest telecoms group, Telecom Italia SpA, said on Wednesday it would sell assets held by its television unit to help cut debt at a time when domestic sales are feeling the pinch of recession.

Telecom Italia disappointed investors in February when it announced a 25 percent cut to the dividend. Its major shareholders earlier this month called for the company to inject fresh capital into its unlisted main shareholder, Telco, which controls the heavily indebted company.

The group headed by Executive Chairman Franco Bernabe said it had decided "to start the process for the disposal of the activities in the media sector" which are held by its 77 percent-owned Telecom Italia Media unit. Telecom has in the past unsuccessfully sought possible partners for its loss-making unit.

"Such disposal will contribute to reach the targets of debt reduction," Telecom Italia said in a statement on Wednesday.

Italian left-leaning publisher L'Espresso, French media businessman Tarak Ben Ammar, advertising firm Cairo Communications and Qatar investors have been reported to be possibly interested in TI Media's television frequencies assets and its booming La7 channel.

TI Media has a market value of 210 million euros ($272 million) and net debt of almost 139 million euros.

Its sale could also hit politically sensitive chords ahead of the 2013 general election in Italy and possibly create a stronger competitor to Mediaset, the broadcaster controlled by ex premier Silvio Berlusconi.

In a separate statement, TI Media said it will transfer its La7 channels and its stake in Mtv Italia to a special-purpose company and will sell activities related to the Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and musical channels hosted by Sky Italia to its U.S. partner Viacom Inc.

Analysts say even though TV could be strategic for Telecom Italia, the business needs to invest in development and the group must signal progress on the debt-cutting front.

In the statement on Wednesday, Telecom Italia also said first-quarter core earnings rose 1.2 percent to 2.963 billion euros, matching market expectations, helped by strong results at its Brazil and Argentina units.

The group confirmed its 2012 targets for flat core earnings and net debt falling to 27.5 billion euros. It emphasized that the first-quarter decline in domestic revenue of 2.4 percent was half the decline of about 5 percent the company recorded during all of last year.