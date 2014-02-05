UPDATE 1-Canadian telecom company BCE beats profit estimates
April 26 BCE Inc, Canada's largest telecommunications company, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven by an increase in net postpaid subscribers.
MILAN Feb 5 Changes to Telecom Italia governance bylaws are not on the agenda of a Feb. 6 board meeting, the phone company said in a statement on Wednesday, meaning that its next board is likely to be appointed under the current rules.
Telecom Italia's board is controlled by Telco, a holding company owned by Spain's Telefonica and three Italian financial institutions, thanks to its current bylaws. Its current term expires in the spring.
Some Telecom Italia minority investors led by Marco Fossati are seeking greater representation on the company's board, which they say is too much influenced by Telefonica.
Telco owns 22.4 percent of Telecom Italia. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
April 26 BCE Inc, Canada's largest telecommunications company, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven by an increase in net postpaid subscribers.
April 26 Twitter Inc reported its strongest growth in monthly active users in more than a year and a much better-than-expected quarterly profit, despite stiff competition from Facebook and Snapchat, sending its shares up 11 percent.