MILAN, April 4 Telecom Italia is
considering a spin-off of its access network, the Executive
Chairman of Italy's biggest telecoms group told Il Sole 24 Ore
on Wednesday.
Telecom Italia would aim to raise at least 4 billion euros
($5.34 billion) from the project, the paper said in a separate
article, in which it quoted a company document where different
options were described, including a sale of a majority stake in
the network.
"It is one of several studies we conduct to identify the
best solutions to increase Telecom's value," Franco Bernabe was
quoted as saying.
"The study, which at present only illustrates possible
ideas, shows we are open to consider every hypothesis as long as
it adds value."
Bernabe did not rule out the project could involve Italian
state holding Cassa Depositi e Prestiti.
Last week, Italy's biggest telecom player posted a 2011 net
loss of 4.726 billion euros, after a 7.3 billion euros goodwill
write-down on its domestic business due to a continuing economic
downturn.
Shares in Telecom Italia opened up 2 percent on Wednesday,
outperforming a flat Milan's blue-chip stock index.
($1=0.7497 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Mike Nesbit)