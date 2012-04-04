MILAN, April 4 Telecom Italia is considering a spin-off of its access network, the Executive Chairman of Italy's biggest telecoms group told Il Sole 24 Ore on Wednesday.

Telecom Italia would aim to raise at least 4 billion euros ($5.34 billion) from the project, the paper said in a separate article, in which it quoted a company document where different options were described, including a sale of a majority stake in the network.

"It is one of several studies we conduct to identify the best solutions to increase Telecom's value," Franco Bernabe was quoted as saying.

"The study, which at present only illustrates possible ideas, shows we are open to consider every hypothesis as long as it adds value."

Bernabe did not rule out the project could involve Italian state holding Cassa Depositi e Prestiti.

Last week, Italy's biggest telecom player posted a 2011 net loss of 4.726 billion euros, after a 7.3 billion euros goodwill write-down on its domestic business due to a continuing economic downturn.

Shares in Telecom Italia opened up 2 percent on Wednesday, outperforming a flat Milan's blue-chip stock index. ($1=0.7497 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Mike Nesbit)