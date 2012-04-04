* Says spin-off possible if regulation would be softer

MILAN, April 4 Telecom Italia is considering spinning off its fixed-line network, its executive chairman said on Wednesday, in a move that could help it to cut its debt mountain and boost fibre optic investments.

"It is one of several studies we conduct to identify the best solutions to increase Telecom's value," Franco Bernabe said in an interview with business daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

"If a (spin-off) creates a more favourable regulatory environment, it's an hypothesis that we could take into consideration," he was quoted as saying.

This is the first time Bernabe has said a spin-off of the network was an option, having previously stressed the network is strategic to the group and its disposal could make debt refinancing harder.

Telecom Italia would aim to raise at least 4 billion euros ($5.3 billion) from the project to cut debt and bring fibre optic connection to homes, the paper said in a separate article, in which it quoted a company document where different options were described, including a sale of a stake in the 15 billion euro network.

"The study, which at present only illustrates possible ideas, shows we are open to consider every hypothesis as long as it adds value," Bernabe said.

He did not rule out the project could involve Italian state-controlled investment group Cassa Depositi e Prestiti.

Last week, Telecom Italia posted a 2011 net loss of 4.73 billion euros, after a 7.3 billion euros goodwill write-down on its domestic business due to a continuing economic downturn.

Shares in Telecom Italia, which offers mobile as well as fixed-line services, outperformed Milan's blue-chip stock index on Wednesday. By 0935 GMT, the stock was up 1.2 percent at 0.883 euros.

Mediobanca said in research note a network spin-off would benefit the shares in the short term, but noted the details of the project were unclear, such as which assets would go to the network company and what size stake Telecom Italia would keep. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Valentina Za; Editing by Mike Nesbit and Mark Potter)