MILAN May 22 The Italian government is
committed to safeguarding jobs and the security of Telecom
Italia's fixed-line phone network, Industry Minister
Flavio Zanonato said on Wednesday.
The minister's comments come ahead of a board meeting on
Thursday to decide on spinning off fixed-line network assets,
thousands of jobs and a portion of debt into a newly created
company for an estimated value of 12 to 15 billion euros.
Telecom Italia is considering a stake sale in a yet to be
created network company as well as a possible tie-up with Hong
Kong-based Hutchison Whampoa - two moves that could
help it reduce its 28 billion euro debt.
"The network is an asset that is strategic for the security,
growth and competitiveness of the whole county," Zanonato said
in a parliamentary hearing in Rome.
The company's fixed-line network is Italy's largest telecoms
infrastructure, linking millions of users from private citizens
to government agencies, banks and other businesses.
"The government is strongly committed to ... guarantee the
current employment levels, today ensured by Telecom Italia, and
safeguard the security of the network and the technological
development of the country," the minister said.
Any separation of the fixed-line network could pave the way
for state-owned fund Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) to buy a
stake in the network company and help ease political concerns of
the business falling into foreign hands.
Zanonato said investments by the CDP needed to be profitable
and aimed at fostering growth in recession-hit Italy.
Political sensitivities, regulatory hurdles and caution
among the company's core shareholders over whether such a deal
would create value mean the board might not take a final
decision on Thursday, sources close to the matter said.
Telecom Italia is battling against a recession at home that
is squeezing its margins and endangering its targets, putting at
risk its credit ratings.
On Monday, Telecom Italia Chairman Franco Bernabe met Prime
Minister Enrico Letta to discuss the spin-off project. A source
familiar with the matter said the process could require up to 18
months to complete.
