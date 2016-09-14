ROME, Sept 14 Telecom Italia is not
worried about French telecoms group Iliad's entry into
the Italian market and plans counter measures to defend its
position, the head of the Italian phone company said on
Wednesday.
France's Iliad agreed to become Italy's fourth mobile
operator to help smooth the way for CK Hutchison Holdings
to merge its 3 Italia with Vimpelcom's
Wind.
"Iliad's entry into Italy does not worry us: Italy is a very
different market to France," Flavio Cattaneo said on the
sidelines of an event in Rome.
"Iliad cannot take advantage of the surprise effect and from
our side there will be counter measures adequate and coherent
with our positioning on the market."
