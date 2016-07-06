(Adds details, shares, context)
MILAN, July 6 French tycoon Xavier Niel's
decision to turn his back on Telecom Italia has doused
long-running speculation the Italian phone group could
participate in European consolidation, sending its shares
plunging to their lowest level since October 2013.
On Tuesday, French telecoms group Iliad said its
founder Niel would sell "in the next few weeks" options he had
in Telecom Italia, which could have handed him a 15 percent
stake. That would have made him the biggest shareholder after
French media group Vivendi's 24.7 percent.
His decision to sell came after Iliad agreed to create a
fourth Italian mobile telecoms operator, smoothing the way for
CK Hutchison Holdings to merge its 3 Italia with
Vimpelcom's Wind.
"Telecom Italia's speculative appeal has waned," a
Milan-based trader said.
Shares in the company fell more than 11 percent on
Wednesday, the top loser on Milan's blue-chip index.
The company has been at the centre of feverish talk since
Niel bought the options last year, fueling speculation about his
and Vivendi's motives at Telecom Italia.
The Italian company has long been seen as a takeover target
because it is smaller than many of its European rivals - it is
only present in its home market and Brazil - and has first-mover
advantage in Italy's nascent ultrafast broadband market.
Analysts said the creation of a fourth player would have
only a moderate impact on the mobile sector in Italy given that
pricing is already low in a saturated market, making it
difficult for Iliad to pursue the aggressive strategy it has
adopted in France.
Iliad's entry, however, also dashes hopes that a tie-up
between 3 Italia and Wind would end the long-running price war
and ease the pressure on Telecom Italia, at a time when the
former state phone monopoly is speeding up investments in
ultra-fast broadband to upgrade its aging network.
JP Morgan downgraded the stock to "neutral" on Wednesday
from "overweight" and cut its price target to 0.85 euro from
1.40 euros, citing the additional overhang for Telecom Italia.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Agnieszka Flak; Editing by
Susan Fenton)