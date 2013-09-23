MILAN, Sept 23 The board of Italian bank Intesa
Sanpaolo, one of four core investors in Telecom Italia
, is holding an extraordinary board meeting to decide
its stance on Italy's biggest telecoms operator, a source close
to the situation said.
"Intesa Sanpaolo is holding a board meeting on the Telecom
Italia dossier," the source said without adding further details.
Intesa and three other shareholders - Mediobanca,
Generali and Telefonica - that own 22.4
percent of Telecom Italia through holding Telco have up until
Sept. 28 to decide whether to exit their shareholder pact.
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; Writing by Lisa Jucca; Editing
by Silvia Aloisi)