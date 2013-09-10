MILAN, Sept 10 Telecom Italia is considering boosting investments in its obsolete fixed-line network under an "aggressive" plan to be presented to the board on Sept. 19, a trade union official said after a recent briefing with management.

Any new large investments would raise the question of how the group, struggling under the weight of nearly 29 billion euros ($38.43 billion) of debt, could find the funding.

"Telecom Italia's management will propose to the board on Sept. 19 an aggressive industrial plan to relaunch the company and make new investments," Slc-Cgil trade union national secretary Michele Azzola told Reuters.

Trade unions were briefed about the possible investment plans by Telecom Italia's management at a meeting last week, Azzola said.

"Telecom Italia's been playing on the defensive for years," Azzola said, noting that such an aggressive plan would likely require a capital increase to fund it.

Telecom Italia's board meets later this month amid a wave of sector consolidation where the Italian debt-laden group is seen as a possible target.

Chairman Franco Bernabe said on Friday what came first for the Telecom Italia was a business plan rather than a decision on partners, which in any case needed to be "on an equal footing". ($1 = 0.7546 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)