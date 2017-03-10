ROME, March 10 Telecom Italia Chief
Executive Flavio Cattaneo told unions the Italian phone group
would continue investing in towers group INWIT and has
no plans to reduce its 60 percent holding, labour sources said
on Friday.
"We will continue strengthening our presence in all the
companies in which we hold a stake, such as Sparkle, INWIT and
Olivetti, and no change to the group's perimeter is planned,"
Cattaneo was quoted by union officials as saying.
The sources also said Cattaneo reiterated Telecom Italia
would not pay a dividend until 2020.
Telecom Italia was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Agnieszka Flak)