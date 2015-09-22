(Releads with Cellnex interest, adds F2i, details)
By Pamela Barbaglia and Stefano Rebaudo
LONDON/MILAN, Sept 22 Spain's Cellnex
is working on a possible offer for telecom tower group Inwit
, controlled by Telecom Italia, several
sources close to the matter said.
The sources said Mediobanca and Morgan Stanley
were advising the Spanish group, which one source said is
eyeing a majority stake.
Italian infrastructure fund F2i, whose shareholders include
state agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and top banks Intesa
Sanpaolo and UniCredit, is also interested in
buying into Inwit, according to a separate source familiar with
the issue.
Telecom Italia CEO Marco Patuano had said on Monday all
options were open regarding the unit's future, signaling a
change of strategy and paving the way for a possible bid for the
operator.
Telecom Italia, which owns 60 percent of Inwit after listing
a 40 percent stake in June, had until then pointed at an active
role for its masts unit in its sector.
Inwit's fate will be discussed at a Telecom Italia board
meeting to be held alongside a "strategy day" in Brazil on Sept.
24-25, he said.
Telecom Italia could sell its entire holding, but at a
premium to current market prices, according to one of the
sources, adding Telecom Italia's board this week could give
Patuano a formal mandate to explore the sale.
At current market prices, Telecom Italia's stake in Inwit is
worth 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion). The shares have risen
more than 20 percent since their market debut in June.
Patuano said on Monday there was strong interest in the
company, though no offer was on the table. He said there were no
contacts with Cellnex and the Spanish group last week said it
was not working on any concrete offer.
If any investor bought more than 25 percent of Inwit it
would have to launch a mandatory bid for the rest of the shares.
Cellnex is the telecoms arm of Spanish toll operator Abertis
, which in March bought 7,400 mobile telephone towers
from Italian operator Wind for nearly 700 million euros.
Inwit shares rose 1.2 percent to 4.454 euros by 1121 GMT.
($1 = 0.8941 euros)
(Additional reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by David Holmes)