(Releads with Cellnex interest, adds F2i, details)

By Pamela Barbaglia and Stefano Rebaudo

LONDON/MILAN, Sept 22 Spain's Cellnex is working on a possible offer for telecom tower group Inwit , controlled by Telecom Italia, several sources close to the matter said.

The sources said Mediobanca and Morgan Stanley were advising the Spanish group, which one source said is eyeing a majority stake.

Italian infrastructure fund F2i, whose shareholders include state agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and top banks Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit, is also interested in buying into Inwit, according to a separate source familiar with the issue.

Telecom Italia CEO Marco Patuano had said on Monday all options were open regarding the unit's future, signaling a change of strategy and paving the way for a possible bid for the operator.

Telecom Italia, which owns 60 percent of Inwit after listing a 40 percent stake in June, had until then pointed at an active role for its masts unit in its sector.

Inwit's fate will be discussed at a Telecom Italia board meeting to be held alongside a "strategy day" in Brazil on Sept. 24-25, he said.

Telecom Italia could sell its entire holding, but at a premium to current market prices, according to one of the sources, adding Telecom Italia's board this week could give Patuano a formal mandate to explore the sale.

At current market prices, Telecom Italia's stake in Inwit is worth 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion). The shares have risen more than 20 percent since their market debut in June.

Patuano said on Monday there was strong interest in the company, though no offer was on the table. He said there were no contacts with Cellnex and the Spanish group last week said it was not working on any concrete offer.

If any investor bought more than 25 percent of Inwit it would have to launch a mandatory bid for the rest of the shares.

Cellnex is the telecoms arm of Spanish toll operator Abertis , which in March bought 7,400 mobile telephone towers from Italian operator Wind for nearly 700 million euros.

Inwit shares rose 1.2 percent to 4.454 euros by 1121 GMT.

($1 = 0.8941 euros) (Additional reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by David Holmes)