MILAN, Sept 26 Telecom Italia wants to
close a sale or merger of its transmission tower arm Inwit
by the end of 2015, two sources familiar with the
matter said, as the Italian phone group is looking at options
for the unit.
The board of Telecom Italia on Friday mandated Chief
Executive Marco Patuano to explore ways to extract value from
Inwit.
The indebted Italian telecoms incumbent in June listed 40
percent of Inwit on the Milan stock exchange and since then
shares have risen 22 percent. A sale now could help Telecom
Italia to reduce the 27 billion euros ($30 billion) in net debt
it held at mid-year.
One of the two sources said Telecom Italia was ready to cede
control of Inwit but wanted to keep a minority stake in it.
Telecom Italia declined to comment.
Patuano this week signalled for the first time that Inwit
could be a takeover target by saying all options regarding the
future of the unit were open.
Spanish telecoms masts group Cellnex Telecom and
Italian infrastructure fund F2i are interested in Inwit, several
sources have said.
Cellnex is the telecoms arm of Spanish toll road operator
Abertis, which in March bought 7,400 mobile telephone
towers from Italian operator Wind for nearly 700 million euros.
($1 = 0.8938 euros)
