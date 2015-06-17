MILAN, June 17 Italian phone group Telecom Italia is set to raise up to 875 million euros ($992 million) from the bourse listing of its tower unit INWIT after its shares were priced on Wednesday at 3.65 euros each.

That gives it a market capitalisation of 2.2 billion euros, INWIT said in a statement.

The price is at the top of a range of 3.5-3.65 euros for the share offering. The initial range was of 3.25-3.9 euros.

Telecom Italia is selling a stake of up to 40 percent in INWIT to raise cash to upgrade its networks as it seeks to return its domestic business to growth.

INWIT shares are expected to debut on the Milan bourse on Monday. ($1 = 0.8819 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Gavin Jones)