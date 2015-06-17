MILAN, June 17 Italian phone group Telecom
Italia is expected to price shares in INWIT
IPO-IWI.MI at 3.65 euros each as it lists its mobile phone
tower unit on the Milan bourse, two sources close to the matter
said.
The price represents the high end of a range which has been
tightened during the course of the initial public offering.
It implies Telecom Italia will raise 796 million euros ($895
million) from the IPO and the amount could rise to 875 million
euros if a greenshoe option is fully exercised.
Telecom Italia is selling 40 percent of INWIT to raise cash
to upgrade its networks as it aims to return its domestic
business to growth. The share sale ends on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.8894 euros)
(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin)