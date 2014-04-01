MILAN, April 1 Proxy adviser ISS said on Tuesday
it recommended investors in Telecom Italia vote for
the slate of board member candidates proposed by Italian asset
management association Assogestioni at the shareholder meeting
on April 16.
ISS also said in a report it thought shareholders should
vote for either Giuseppe Recchi or Vito Gamberale as chairman of
the group.
Telecom Italia's largest investor Telco said earlier this
month it had proposed Recchi, current chairman of oil major Eni
, as chairman of Italy's largest phone group.
Marco Fossati, Telecom's second-largest shareholder, has
proposed as chairman Vito Gamberale, the head of infrastructure
fund F2i and main shareholder of fibre optic group Metroweb.
(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Stephen Jewkes)