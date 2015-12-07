BRIEF-Wangfujing's unit plans to buy commercial property for up to 670.3 mln yuan
* Says unit plans to buy commercial property for up to 670.3 million yuan ($97.13 million) in Guiyang city for projects
MILAN Dec 7 U.S. investment bank JP Morgan has built up a long position equivalent to a 10.134 percent stake in Telecom Italia, a filing by Italian market watchdog Consob showed on Monday.
The position includes a previously disclosed, actual stake of 4.515 percent, it said. The remainder of the position is held through call options that can be exercised at different dates up to July 7, 2017 and other contracts, Consob said without giving details.
The position was held as of Nov. 26.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)
BELGRADE, May 12 Serbia's central bank left its benchmark interest rate at 4 percent on Friday for the 10th consecutive month, opting to watch global monetary policy trends and keep a lid on rising domestic inflation.