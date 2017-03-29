MILAN, March 29 Telecom Italia went
live with a website for its new Kena Mobile brand on Wednesday,
testing demand for a no-frills alternative to French carrier
Iliad, which is set to launch its Free brand in Italy
by early next year.
Iliad's impending introduction has raised concerns over the
impact its offers could have on an already competitive market
and on the margins of operators such as Telecom Italia, which is
Italy's biggest phone group.
Telecom Italia, whose top shareholder is French group
Vivendi, said earlier this year it would launch a
second carrier to protect the premium positioning of its main
TIM brand and exploit opportunities in the low-end segment.
Named after a warrior armed only with a spear, Kena Mobile
aims to make transparent offers to clients who pay "only for
what they need", Noverca, which manages the brand and is
fully-owned by Telecom Italia, said on the new Kena website.
Kena Mobile will seek to attract customers with different
price plans, starting as low as 3.99 euros every 30 days for
1,000 minutes of national calls and no activation fee.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Alexander Smith)