MILAN, March 28 Rothschild is working with
Telecom Italia to find a partner to help fund part of
the Italian phone group's broadband business in Italy, three
sources said on Tuesday.
Last Thursday Telecom Italia said it would set up a new
company to roll out its ultrafast broadband network in
non-economically viable areas of Italy. It said it intended to
choose a financial partner as majority shareholder in the coming
months.
Rothschild has no official mandate, one of the sources said.
Financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Tuesday adviser
Rothschild had identified around 20 players interested in
investing in the unit.
"Teasers were sent out last week," another person familiar
with the matter said, adding the aim was to find a partner in
coming weeks.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Agnieszka Flak)