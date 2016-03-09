(Corrects Hollande's title in third paragraph)
MILAN, March 9 Shares in Telecom Italia
were up strongly in early trade on Wednesday after
comments by Italian and French leaders they want to create major
companies that can compete in Europe.
"It's the Renzi-Hollande meeting that's triggered this," a
Milan trader said.
French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday there
could be cooperation between France and Italy in certain
sectors, including telecommunications, defence and shipping.
The comments followed remarks by Orange Chief
Executive Officer Stephane Richard late on Monday who said he
might look into the possibility of a merger deal with Telecom
Italia if French billionaire Vincent Bollore invited
him to.
At 0815 GMT Telecom Italia shares were up 4 percent.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)