MILAN Oct 10 Telecom Italia Chairman
Giuseppe Recchi said on Friday the phone group was not working
on any joint project with Mediaset, rejecting a press
report it could look at acquiring the broadcaster's pay-TV
business.
"We have no common project with Mediaset," Recchi said when
contacted by Reuters to comment on the latest speculation
regarding the company.
Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Friday that
Mediaset could transfer its Mediaset Premium unit in exchange
for a stake in Telecom Italia.
Recchi also said Telecom Italia was focused on its business
plan, which was unveiled almost one year ago by CEO Marco
Patuano, and reiterated that Brazil was a strategic market for
the group.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)