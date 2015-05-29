MILAN May 29 Italian investment bank Mediobanca
will sell its 1.6 percent stake in domestic phone
operator Telecom Italia on the market by the end of
June, a source close to the matter said on Friday.
The sale will follow the break-up of a shareholder pact that
comprised Mediobanca, insurer Generali and retail bank
Intesa Sanpaolo as well as Spanish telecoms group
Telefonica.
Telefonica is in the process of exiting Telecom Italia,
while French group Vivendi is set to become its biggest
shareholder with an 8.3 percent voting stake.
Intesa has said it will cash out of its own stake in the
company by 2017, while Generali has said the holding is
non-core.
The shake-up in Telecom Italia's shareholder structure has
intensified speculation about the group's future strategy at a
time of growing consolidation in the telecommunications and
media industry.
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Silvia Aloisi)