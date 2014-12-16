ROME Dec 16 Telecom Italia has
proposed buying infrastructure fund F2i's controlling stake in
Italian fiber optic network provider Metroweb either in full or
in part, the phone group's Chief Executive Marco Patuano said on
Tuesday.
"We have offered two options: a total purchase (of F2i's
stake) or a partial one. There will be talks soon," he told
journalists on the sidelines of an event in Rome.
Telecom Italia and the Italian arm of global mobile phone
group Vodafone have both expressed interest in buying
Metroweb to expand their fixed broadband business.
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Agnieszka Flak)