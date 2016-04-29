ROME, April 29 Talks between Telecom Italia
and fibre network group Metroweb are proceeding
quickly and could lead to the creation of a joint venture in
which the Italian phone group would have at least a two-thirds
majority, its chairman said on Friday.
Controlling Metroweb, currently in the hands of state lender
Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and infrastructure fund F2i, would
boost heavily-indebted Telecom Italia's efforts to roll out
ultrafast broadband across Italy and put it in a stronger
position to rival utility Enel, which has announced
its own plans for fibre network deployment.
Telecom Italia chairman Giuseppe Recchi also said the group
plans to raise the targets in its 2016-18 business plan
regarding profitability and speed of investments when its board,
including newly appointed CEO Flavio Cattaneo, meets on May 13.
The company is considering management changes at its
Brazilian unit TIM Participacoes "as you do when a
company enters a turnaround phase", he said, adding that the
whole board supported that move.
Recchi added that the phone group may set a new deadline and
seek additional bidders for a stake in its tower unit INWIT
, other than the two offers it has already received
from the F2i-Cellnex consortium and EI Towers
.
