ROME May 9 Telecom Italia has made a
formal offer to buy fibre network company Metroweb in a deal
valuing the Italian company at more than 820 million euros ($933
million), a source close to the matter said on Monday.
The former telephone monopolist is ready to buy all of
Metroweb or a stake of 67.7 percent in what would be an all-cash
deal, the source said.
A source on Saturday said Italian utility Enel had
presented an informal offer to buy a majority stake in Metroweb
as part of its plans to roll out a high-speed Internet network.
($1 = 0.8785 euros)
