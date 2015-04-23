* Telecom proposed full ownership of Metroweb in 5 years
* Rejection could favour Vodafone in talks for stake
* Battle comes as Italian govt pushes for digital plan
(Adds details, context)
By Danilo Masoni and Alberto Sisto
MILAN/ROME, April 23 The state owner of Italy's
Metroweb has rejected a proposal by Telecom Italia to
take a stake in the broadband company and gradually reach full
ownership, according to two people close to the matter and an
email seen by Reuters.
The latest twist in long-running talks between Telecom
Italia and state lender Cassa Depositi e Presititi (CDP) could
favour Vodafone, which has also set its sight on the
broadband firm.
The battle for Metroweb, controlled by infrastructure fund
F2i and CDP through its investment arm Fondo Strategico Italiano
(FSI), is politically sensitive because Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi considers it a building block for a 12 billion euro ($13
billion) plan to roll out faster networks.
"CDP and FSI are not in the condition to go ahead ... at
terms outlined in the MOU (memorandum of understanding) draft
sent by Telecom Italia," FSI head Maurizio Tamagnini told
Telecom Italia CEO Marco Patuano in an April 21 email seen by
Reuters and leaked to Italian newspapers.
It was not clear whether the rejection puts an end to
negotiations between Telecom Italia and CDP.
Under its proposal, Telecom Italia would initially take a 40
percent voting stake in Metroweb and bring it to 100 percent
over five years as it carries out investments to bring fibre
cables close to the homes in 250 cities, one source said.
Talks with Telecom Italia over Metroweb had already hit a
stumbling block earlier this year due to disagreements over the
ownership structure of a deal, and the phone company's chairman,
Giuseppe Recchi, said in February the board had concluded that
conditions were not yet right for an agreement.
Metroweb is 53.8 percent owned by F2i and 46.2 percent by
CDP unit FSI. CDP also owns a stake in F2i.
Rivals Telecom Italia and Vodafone have set their sights on
the company as they seek to meet growing consumer demand for
bandwidth-consuming services.
CDP has said that Telecom Italia could buy a majority stake
in Metroweb but it would rather have other phone operators, such
as Vodafone, also as shareholders.
The presence of other operators is something Telecom Italia
is not willing to accept.
(Additional reporting by Luca Trogni; Editing by Pravin Char)