MILAN, July 29 Telecom Italia will
offer TV series and movies from Netflix to its clients
after a deal the Italian phone group said would help spur demand
for faster Internet in the euro zone's No. 3 economy.
Telecom Italia is boosting investments to build modern fibre
optic networks and sealing deals with content providers, part of
a search for new sources of income as its traditional phone
services lose appeal amid rising online competition.
TV clients equipped with a set-top box provided by Telecom
Italia will access content of fast-growing Netflix. No financial
details of the partnership agreement were disclosed in a joint
statement on Wednesday.
At the launch, the Netflix offering is to include series
such as Daredevil and Sense8, documentaries and stand-up comedy
specials, plus a selection of programs for children.
Telecom Italia, in which French media group Vivendi
became the biggest investor last month, previously reached a
content deal with Sky Italia and is open to agreements with
other players.
Last month, Netflix unveiled plans to expand into Italy and
Portugal later this year as part of a bid to bring the popular
American TV and film streaming ervice to some 200 countries
within two years.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Mark Heinrich)