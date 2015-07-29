(Adds reference to Spain in last paragraph)
MILAN, July 29 Telecom Italia will
offer TV series and movies from Netflix to its clients
after a deal the Italian phone group said would help spur demand
for faster Internet in the euro zone's No. 3 economy.
Telecom Italia is boosting investments to build modern fibre
optic networks and sealing deals with content providers, part of
a search for new sources of income as its traditional phone
services lose appeal amid rising online competition.
TV clients equipped with a set-top box provided by Telecom
Italia will access content of fast-growing Netflix. No financial
details of the partnership agreement were disclosed in a joint
statement on Wednesday.
At the launch, the Netflix offering is to include series
such as Daredevil and Sense8, documentaries and stand-up comedy
specials, plus a selection of programmes for children.
Telecom Italia, in which French media group Vivendi
became the biggest investor last month, previously reached a
content deal with Sky Italia and is open to agreements with
other players.
Last month, Netflix unveiled plans to expand into Italy,
Spain and Portugal later this year as part of a bid to bring the
popular American TV and film streaming service to some 200
countries within two years.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Mark Heinrich and David
Holmes)