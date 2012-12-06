MILAN Dec 6 The board of Italy's Telecom Italia said on Thursday its management would explore the possibility of selling to state-backed fund Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) a stake in a company to be set up to manage its fixed-line access network.

At key strategic meeting, the board rejected an expression of interest by Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris and said it would seek better conditions on two offers it has received for its television arm Telecom Italia Media.

In its statement, Telecom Italia did not mention any decision with regards to a possible expansion in Brazil. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni; Editing by Lisa Jucca)