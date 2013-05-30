MILAN May 30 Telecom Italia said on Thursday its board had agreed to spin off its domestic fixed-line access network into a separate company.

In a statement, Italy's biggest phone operator said it had asked management to continue talks with state-backed fund Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) for a possible acquistion of a stake in the network company. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni; Editing by Lisa Jucca)