MILAN, July 12 Shares in Telecom Italia
fell more than 2.5 percent in morning trade on Friday
after the regulator tentatively approved lower fees for rivals
to use its fixed-line copper network.
The decision by AGCOM sparked criticism from the Italian
phone company which said the cut would put at risk the planned
spin-off of its fixed-line access network and reduce its results
by 110 million euros ($143 million).
"The most worrisome element is represented by possible
repercussions on the network separation plan," ICBPI analyst
Stefano Vulpiani said in a note.
The spin-off would allow Telecom Italia to sell a stake in
the newly created network company, valued at 12-15 billion
euros, and raise cash to cut debt and fund investment.
($1 = 0.7668 euros)
