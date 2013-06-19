ROME, June 19 Telecom Italia aims to
reach a deal with Italy's telecommunications regulator AGCOM on
the spin off of its domestic fixed line network by early next
year, the company's chairman said on Wednesday.
The board of Italy's biggest phone company approved on May
30 a plan to hive off fixed-line network assets into a new
company, a move that could help it raise cash and that could
trigger a regulatory overhaul.
"Our hope is that the regulatory process will conclude by
the end of 2013/early 2014, in order to get a timely start to
operations at the new company," Franco Bernabe said during a
hearing in the Senate.
The separation of the network, which has an estimated value
of 13-15 billion euros ($17.4-20.1 billion), could pave the way
for a sale of a stake in the new company to state-backed fund
Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP).
A source previously said the network spin off could take up
to 18 months to complete.
($1 = 0.7467 euros)
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Danilo Masoni)