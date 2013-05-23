BRIEF-IBSM Q1 net profit rises to 1.2 mln zlotys
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT ITS Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 1.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 41,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
MILAN May 23 Telecom Italia said on Thursday its board would take a final decision on May 30 on whether to go ahead with a plan to spin off its fixed-line access network.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes, editing Danilo Masoni)
* Allied Irish Banks CEO says has not seen any impact coming from Brexit in UK market yet