MILAN Oct 30 Xavier Niel, the founder of low-cost French mobile operator Iliad, has increased his holding in Telecom Italia to the equivalent of a 15.143 percent voting stake, a filing from Italian market regulator Consob showed.

The stake is held through call option contracts and other positions, the regulator said in the filing on Friday, a day after it emerged that Niel had a position equivalent to 11.2 percent of the Italian company.

Niel's investment makes the telecoms tycoon the second-largest shareholder in Telecom Italia behind Vincent Bollore's Vivendi, giving two French billionaires sway over the future of Italy's biggest carrier. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)