UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 3
May 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.10 percent ahead of the cash market open.
MILAN Oct 30 Xavier Niel, the founder of low-cost French mobile operator Iliad, has increased his holding in Telecom Italia to the equivalent of a 15.143 percent voting stake, a filing from Italian market regulator Consob showed.
The stake is held through call option contracts and other positions, the regulator said in the filing on Friday, a day after it emerged that Niel had a position equivalent to 11.2 percent of the Italian company.
Niel's investment makes the telecoms tycoon the second-largest shareholder in Telecom Italia behind Vincent Bollore's Vivendi, giving two French billionaires sway over the future of Italy's biggest carrier. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)
May 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.10 percent ahead of the cash market open.
ABU DHABI, May 3 National oil firm Saudi Aramco plans to cut its stake in Sadara Chemical Co , a joint venture with U.S. company Dow Chemical, via an initial public offer of shares, Sadara chief executive Ziad al-Labban said on Wednesday.