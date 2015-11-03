ROME Nov 3 French telecoms tycoon Xavier Niel
met Italian market watchdog Consob on Tuesday after the
regulator said Niel had built positions equivalent to a 15.1
percent voting stake in Telecom Italia, but neither
side made any comment on the talks.
Consob is carrying out routine checks on Niel's investment,
a source at the regulator told Reuters last week, including
verifying possible links with Vivendi, the French media
group which is the largest investor in Telecom Italia with a 20
percent stake.
Under Italian rules, any proof that the two investors acted
in concert would trigger an offer for the rest of Telecom
Italia's shares.
Niel left Consob's offices in Rome without commenting to
reporters. A Consob spokesman declined comment.
Niel, 48-year-old founder of low-cost French mobile operator
Iliad, has accumulated derivative contracts that could
make him the second-biggest investor in the Italian phone group
behind Vivendi.
The Italian government has said it is closely following
events at Telecom Italia, a company deemed strategic for the
country. But a spokesman for Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said
Niel would not meet any government representatives.
Renzi is keen to promote investment in ultra-fast Internet
to help spur the country's sluggish economy. Telecom Italia,
Italy's largest telecoms group, plays a key role in his plan.
(Writing by Valentina Za; Editing by David Holmes)