MILAN Jan 8 Telecom Italia has held no contacts with Oi over the idea of tying up their Brazilian assets, a spokesman for the Italian phone group said on Friday.

"There are no contacts, neither formal nor informal, with Oi," the spokesman said in a text message.

Sources told Reuters on Thursday that Oi, Brazil's most indebted phone carrier, had started talks with the controlling shareholder of rival TIM Participações SA over a merger, with discussions initially focusing on governance issues. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Agnieszka Flak)