MILAN Nov 25 There are no talks between Telecom
Italia and Brazil's Oi for the time being
and it would be premature to talk about a possible capital
increase for the Italian group, its chief executive said on
Tuesday.
Telecom Italia on Friday said it would examine a possible
tie-up between its Brazilian unit Tim Participacoes
and Oi, without giving further details.
"There are no negotiations for the time being," Marco
Patuano told reporters on the sidelines of an event, in comments
confirmed by a spokesman.
Asked about the possibility of a capital increase, which the
group has repeatedly denied, Patuano said: "It is premature to
talk about it now. At the moment no operation on capital is
being studied."
