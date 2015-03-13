CERNOBBIO, Italy, March 13 Telecom Italia
has had no contacts whatsoever with French rival
Orange about a potential alliance, Giuseppe Recchi,
chairman of the Italian phone group, said on Friday.
Telecom Italia shares rose to a four-year high earlier this
month after the head of Orange said a tie-up between the two
phone companies would be attractive.
Recchi said Telecom Italia had been "very surprised" by the
remarks.
"There is nothing on the table," he told reporters on the
sideline of a financial conference when asked if Telecom Italia
may consider a possible proposal by Orange.
"We're focused on the Italian and Brazilian markets," he
added.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Giulio Piovaccari; editing
by Agnieszka Flak)