ROME Oct 4 Telecom Italia new chief
executive Marco Patuano has told a meeting of trade unions he
will present a new business plan at a board meeting on November
7, a union official who was present said on Friday.
Giorgio Serao, Fistel-Cisl union leader, also said a
decision on the future of the company's South American units Tim
Partecipacoes and Telecom Argentina will be
outlined under the new plan.
According to Serao, Patuano told unions that Telecom
Italia's plan to spin off its Italian fixed-line network will
depend on decisions by communications regulator Agcom and the
government.
Patuano was named CEO on Thursday after longstanding
executive chairman Franco Bernabe resigned over a strategy clash
with shareholders, raising expectations of possible asset sales.
(Reporting By Alberto Sisto, writing by Danilo Masoni, editing
by Isla Binnie)