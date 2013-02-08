(Removes extraneous text characters from story labels, corrects
spelling of "any" in paragraph 9)
* To issue up to 3 bln euros in hybrid debt in 18-24 months
* Halves dividend payout to 450 mln euros until 2015
* Sees 2013 net debt 27 bln euros after missing 2012 target
* Shares down 1.7 percent
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Feb 8 Telecom Italia launched a
plan on Friday to raise up to 3 billion euros ($4 billion) in
costly hybrid debt and halved its dividend to help fund its
infrastructure spending.
Reporting a strong rise in cashflow last year, the former
national monopoly nevertheless missed its 2012 debt-cutting
target because of delays to planned disposals and as a recession
in Italy and slower growth in Latin America weighed on earnings.
Like other phone companies in Europe, Telecom Italia is
struggling to fund improvements in its fixed and mobile networks
while having to cut its mountain of debt.
Operating free cashflow rose more than 10 percent to 6.47
billion euros last year but the company said net debt had only
been cut to 28.3 billion euros, short of its year-end target of
27.5 billion euros.
In raising new capital Telecom Italia said it had opted for
hybrid debt - which combines elements of both debt and equity -
instead of a straightforward share issue because it did not want
to upset its shareholding structure. The company is controlled
by Telefonica, which faces its own debt problems, and a
group of Italian financial institutions, which together own 22.4
percent.
"Our shareholders have to be protected," Chairman Franco
Bernabe said in a conference call. "We want to strengthen our
infrastructure both in Italy and in Brazil and Argentina but at
the same time we want to keep our deleveraging path."
Shares in the company closed down 1.3 percent at 0.664
euros, having earlier fallen as much as 5.7 percent before the
debt issue plan was announced. The share price has risen 12
percent in the last six months after hitting their lowest level
in 15 years on concerns over its debt and business prospects.
Italy's biggest telecoms group said it would issue the
hybrid subordinated debt notes over a period of 18-24 months,
with full details of the offer set to be presented once an
investor roadshow gets underway shortly.
Company officials said the issue would have an equity
component worth half its value but there would not be any
mandatory conversion.
Among other debt-laden telecoms companies in Europe, Telekom
Austria recently issued a hybrid bond while Dutch
group KPN set out plans for a 4 billion-euro rights
issue.
Small investor association Asati criticised Telecom Italia's
decision to issue hybrid debt as "very costly" and said a share
issue was needed instead to fund the company's growth plan.
ASSET SALE DELAYS
Meanwhile Telecom Italia admitted that the sale of its
cash-burning television unit Telecom Italia Media had
been delayed amidst a worsening outlook for the advertising
market.
While not selling its TV unit, which has a market value of
some 220 million euros, would make little difference to Telecom
Italia's debt levels, a failure to sell would mark another
setback for the group, which late last year rejected a 3 billion
euro investment offer by Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris.
Telecom Italia is also discussing with the state and
regulators a separation of its fixed line network
infrastructure, worth an estimated 15 billion euros, but
analysts reckon the complexity of such a move means a deal might
still be a year off.
Bernabe would only say on Friday that the talks were
continuing and he was confident of a positive result.
"We believe the complexities can be handled," he said.
Under its new 2013-2015 business plan announced on Friday
the company said it would pay an annual dividend of 450 million
euros, about half its previous target, and aims to bring its
adjusted net debt down to less than 2 times core profit by the
end of 2015.
Core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation in 2012 declined 4.2 percent to 11.67 billion euros
on revenue down 1.5 percent at 29.5 billion euros, both below
analysts' forecasts.
This year revenues are expected to be stable while EBITDA
could fall by a "low-single-digit" percentage a and net debt
should fall to below 27 billion euros, the company said.
Domestic revenues fell 5.8 percent in 2012, dragged lower
primarily by weaker fixed line sales, while the decline in
mobile services saw a modest improvement. Meanwhile its
Brazilian unit TIM said earlier this week that
quarterly sales rose at their lowest rate in nearly two years.
Bernabe said cost cuts, which one analyst described as
impressive, helped to keep the operating results in line with
the company's targets.
($1=0.7469 euros)
(Editing by David Goodman and Greg Mahlich)