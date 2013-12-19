MILAN Dec 19 Italy's telecoms regulator AGCOM
said on Thursday it had approved cuts to the wholesale broadband
prices that Telecom Italia charges its rivals to
access its network, shrugging off a EU request to withdraw the
proposal.
In July AGCOM tentatively approved lower fees for Telecom
Italia's rivals, a move that the former phone monopoly said
would reduce its annual income by 110 million euros ($152
million).
In December the European Commission formally asked AGCOM to
withdraw or amend the proposed cuts, saying the move would
discourage investment.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)