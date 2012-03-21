* Probe into illicit pre-paid SIM cards issued in 2006-08

* 14 Telecom employees probed-group

* T.Italia says will seek damages in any trial (Adds Telecom Italia comment, details background)

MILAN, March 21 Telecom Italia has been placed under investigation in a long-running fraud case involving the issue of irregular SIM cards in 2006-2008, investigative sources said on Wednesday.

Italy's former telecom monopoly has been probed under an Italian law which holds companies liable for crimes committed by their employees, the sources said.

Telecom Italia confirmed in a statement on Wednesday it had been notified about proceedings.

Police visited the company's offices in Milan on Wednesday to notify Telecom Italia's Chief Executive Marco Patuano that the initial investigative phase had been completed, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Prosecutors can now ask for the case to go to trial.

Telecom Italia said it had taken all necessary measures to "eliminate the phenomenon" and had suspended 14 employees under investigation.

The five-year-old probe looked into the alleged fraudulent activation of about 37,000 SIM cards. Some of these cards had been issued to deceased or fictitious users, investigators said when the probe was launched.

Telecom Italia said it will seek damages in any trial that may ensue. (Reporting By Manuela D'Alessandro; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)