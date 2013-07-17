(Adds Tronchetti comment, details)
MILAN, July 17 The chairman of tyre maker
Pirelli, Marco Tronchetti Provera, was handed a
20-month suspended jail sentence on Wednesday for receiving
stolen information when he was head of Telecom Italia.
Provera, one of Italy's most prominent businessmen, was also
ordered by a Milan court to pay 900,000 euros ($1.2 million) to
Telecom Italia, which he led from 2001 to 2006.
Provera was found guilty of receiving phone data in 2004
stolen from a security agency in Brazil. The agency was
allegedly spying on Telecom Italia on behalf of Brasil Telecom
and a Brazilian investment company in a dispute for control of
Brasil Telecom.
The case, dating back to when Pirelli & C Spa had a
controlling stake in the telecoms firm, is part of a wider
spying scandal in which former Telecom Italia employees have
been convicted for snooping on Italian public figures using
stolen phone data.
A lawyer for Provera, who denies any wrongdoing, said there
was "no logic" in the verdict.
In a statement Provera said he never knew that the data had
been obtained illegally and that he had sent it on to the
Brazilian police as soon as he received it.
"I respect the verdict, however I cannot help but to point
out that I have been convicted for denouncing those who were
spying on us," Tronchetti said, adding he would appeal against
the verdict.
($1 = 0.7612 euros)
(Reporting by Ilaria Polleschi; Writing by Silvia Aloisi;
Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)