MILAN, July 17 A Milan court handed the chairman of Italian tyre maker Pirelli, Marco Tronchetti Provera, a suspended sentence of 20 months in jail on Wednesday in a case involving the use of Telecom Italia's data to snoop on Italy's elite.

Tronchetti Provera, one of Italy's most prominent businessmen who was head of Telecom Italia from 2001 to 2006, was also ordered to pay 900,000 euros ($1.18 million) to the telecoms company.

A lawyer for Tronchetti Provera, who denies any wrongdoing, said he would appeal against the verdict. The sentence will not take effect until the appeals process is exhausted.

(Reporting by Ilaria Polleschi)