MILAN Nov 6 Ratings agency Moody's said on Wednesday only a straight capital increase at Telecom Italia will be considered as equity in the phone group's financial structure, while other possible instruments will count as new debt.

"After our rating downgrade to Ba1 on Oct. 8, any financial instrument other than a straight capital increase will most likely be considered as debt within Telecom Italia's capital structure," Moody's analyst Carlos Winzer told Reuters.

In August, Moody's cut the company's credit rating to "Ba1" junk grade from "Baa3" because of a failure to strengthen its balance sheet, making it more expensive for the group to borrow money.

Spain's Telefonica is set to agree on Thursday to a cash injection of up to 2 billion euros ($2.69 billion) to help overhaul Telecom Italia's finances, several people familiar with the strategy said. ($1 = 0.7421 euros) (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Isla Binnie)