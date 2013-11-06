MILAN Nov 6 Ratings agency Moody's said on
Wednesday only a straight capital increase at Telecom Italia
will be considered as equity in the phone group's
financial structure, while other possible instruments will count
as new debt.
"After our rating downgrade to Ba1 on Oct. 8, any financial
instrument other than a straight capital increase will most
likely be considered as debt within Telecom Italia's capital
structure," Moody's analyst Carlos Winzer told Reuters.
In August, Moody's cut the company's credit rating to "Ba1"
junk grade from "Baa3" because of a failure to strengthen its
balance sheet, making it more expensive for the group to borrow
money.
Spain's Telefonica is set to agree on Thursday to a
cash injection of up to 2 billion euros ($2.69 billion) to help
overhaul Telecom Italia's finances, several people familiar with
the strategy said.
($1 = 0.7421 euros)
