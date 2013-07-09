ROME, July 9 The president of Italy's
telecommunications regulator AGCOM said on Tuesday the plan of
Telecom Italia to spin off its domestic fixed-line
network was a "bold and innovative" move.
In an annual speech to parliament, Angelo Marcello Cardani
said the spin-off "could represent a permanent solution to the
incumbent/new entrant conflict that is typical of network
industries."
"The broader and deeper the separation, the greater the
regulatory concessions that can be offered," Cardani said.
The board of Italy's biggest phone company approved in May a
plan to hive off fixed-line grid assets into a new company, a
move that could help it raise cash and trigger a regulatory
overhaul of the industry.
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto, editing by Stephen Jewkes)