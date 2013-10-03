MILAN Oct 3 Telecom Italia's executive chairman Franco Bernabe will hand in his resignation at the start of a board meeting on Thursday, a source with knowledge of the situation said.

"The board meeting will start with Bernabe's resignation," the source told Reuters shortly after the meeting began.

The resignation of Bernabe, who has been at the helm of the debt-laden company for six years, comes after a strategy clash with core investors Telefonica, Intesa Sanpaolo , Generali and Mediobanca.

The 65-year-old manager will leave Telecom Italia, one of Italy's largest private-sector employers, in need of a new business plan that can boost its depressed share price, cut debt of nearly 29 billion euros and reverse years of sluggish growth. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Danilo Masoni)