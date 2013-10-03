BRIEF-Ibuynew Group says launched non-renounceable pro-rata rights issue to raise about $2.032 mln
* Launched a non-renounceable pro-rata rights issue of 2 fully paid ordinary shares for each 3 shares held by eligible shareholders
MILAN Oct 3 Telecom Italia said on Thursday Franco Bernabe had resigned as chairman of the group.
In a statement the company said the board thanked Bernabe for his commitment to the group but gave no reason for his departure. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* Seeks trading halt pending the release of an announcement by the fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: