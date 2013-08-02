BRIEF-Franklin Resources with subsidiaries sell stake in iAlbatros
* Franklin Resources Inc. along with subsidiaries reduces stake in the company to 0 percent from 10.29 percent
MILAN Aug 2 Telecom Italia Chairman Franco Bernabe said on Friday that its TIM Participacoes unit in Brazil remained a core asset, although a possible sale was not ruled out.
"There is always a price for everything; it depends on the price. I am ready to consider any option at the right price but I think for the time being we reiterate that Brazil is a core asset for us," Bernabe told analysts during a conference call.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Isla Binnie)
April 3 Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology Co Ltd :
LONDON, April 3 Top-10 Tesco shareholder Magellan Financial Group said on Monday it had some concerns about the firm's 3.7 billion pound ($4.63 billion) takeover of British wholesaler Booker, but was "strongly supportive" of the firm's management.