BRIEF-Motorola Solutions to acquire Kodiak Networks
* Motorola solutions to expand push-to-talk mobile offerings with kodiak networks acquisition
MILAN, March 7 Telecom Italia chief executive said on Friday no talks were under way on any potential tie-ups involving its TIM Brasil unit, including with broadband operator GVT.
"There are no talks ongoing on any potential combination in Brazil," Marco Patuano told analysts during a conference call.
Patuano, however, said the potential merger of TIM Brasil and GVT, which is owned by Vivendi, would bring together two good assets and create synergies.
He also said TIM Brasil remained a strategic assets but "if a jumbo offer comes, we will evaluate it." (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
Bell Canada - will redeem on May 12, prior to maturity, all outstanding $350 million principal amount of 4.37% debentures, series m-35, due Sept. 13, 2017