MILAN Aug 2 Telecom Italia chairman Franco Bernabe said on Friday the phone company will not need to raise capital or sell its TIM Participacoes unit in Brazil to reach targets.

"We will not need a capital increase or to sell Brazil," Bernabe told analysts in a conference call after the company cut its 2013 core profit guidance as it released first-half results.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Isla Binnie)